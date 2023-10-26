Immediately after the release of the first reviews, the video analysis Of Alan Wake 2 from Digital Foundrycarried out mainly on the PS5 version but also with references to the PC version, in which the editorial team reports how Remedy has once again raised the bar of quality.
The version examined is the one reviewed above PS5 and PCwhile more in-depth analyzes will arrive later regarding the Xbox Series
Overall, the quality and consistency of this in graphic terms is truly remarkable. The lighting system is pre-calculated with a global illumination system that uses SSAO, which supports the scene excellently, while the video also praises the quality of the rendering of the materials.
At times everything can seem like “a computer graphics film”, says DF: graphic problems such as pop-in and similar things are minimal and the rendering of the vegetation in the exteriors is also notable.
The two graphics modes
On console there is no ray tracing for the reflections which is instead visible on PC, obviously provided you have an adequate configuration, however the console version does not appear very distant from the PC version, which in general can achieve higher results.
In the mode quality graphics the game uses FSR2 which starts from 1272p and goes upscale to 4K, while in performance mode on consoles it starts from 872p and reaches 1440p, again through FSR2, with the most visible difference between the two modes residing in the density of the vegetation.
In graphics quality mode the 30 fps target is supported quite consistently but with sporadic drops, as is the performance at 60 fps, which works better in indoor scenarios in terms of stability.
