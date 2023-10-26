Immediately after the release of the first reviews, the video analysis Of Alan Wake 2 from Digital Foundrycarried out mainly on the PS5 version but also with references to the PC version, in which the editorial team reports how Remedy has once again raised the bar of quality.

The version examined is the one reviewed above PS5 and PCwhile more in-depth analyzes will arrive later regarding the Xbox Series

Overall, the quality and consistency of this in graphic terms is truly remarkable. The lighting system is pre-calculated with a global illumination system that uses SSAO, which supports the scene excellently, while the video also praises the quality of the rendering of the materials.

At times everything can seem like “a computer graphics film”, says DF: graphic problems such as pop-in and similar things are minimal and the rendering of the vegetation in the exteriors is also notable.