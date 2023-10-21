One week after the launch of Alan Wake 2the development team Remedy Entertainment recently released the list of PC title requirements.

Remedy used social media to share the PC requirements of the work with fans and, in addition to the minimum ones, the team also revealed the requirements of the recommended ray tracing specs.

Hey PC gamers! Here you have a full list of PC system requirements for Alan Wake 2.

To access the resolution 1080p combined with 30FPS one is required GeForce RTX 2060 or one Radeon RX 6700 XTwhile to reach i 60FPS you will need to have one GeForce RTX 3070 or one Radeon RX 6700 XT. As regards i 1440p at least one is required GeForce RTX 3060 or one Radeon RX 660 XT.

To play in 4Khowever, is at least required a Radeon RX 7800 XT or a GeForce RTX 4070. If you want to experience a Top-of-the-line 2060p with ray tracing at least the aforementioned is required GeForce RTX 4070 or the GeForce RTX 4080 to set the settings to the maximum.

Some players have commented on the above list of PC requirements, expressing their disappointment regarding such high demands. Fortunately, PC is not the only platform on which Alan Wake 2 will be available, given that the game will also be launched at the same time on PlayStation 5 And Xbox Series The October 27.