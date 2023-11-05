Alan Wake 2 supports the Path Tracing on PC, but Digital Foundry revealed in his new analysis how this challenging and spectacular technology was only employed by Remedy Entertainment in a partial form.

The video reveals some of the visual uncertainties of the game in terms of effects, such as the “flickering” shadows and the pop-up on some assets, but at the same time underlines how the graphics of the long-awaited sequel are absolutely extraordinary.

Basically what the Finnish team did was compromise regarding support for Path Tracing, mixing the technical solutions adopted in order to preserve performance while trying to obtain the best possible result.

It is therefore no coincidence that in our review of Alan Wake 2 we defined this title as a new benchmark on PC.