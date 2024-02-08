Remedy Entertainment released the patch 1.16 Of Alan Wake 2which is presented as a purely corrective update, intended to fix various problems such as the disappearance of a certain key and other possible inconveniences.
The update brings the version of the game to 1.000.16 on PS5, to 1.0.0.16 on Xbox Series regarding the main updates.
Among the fixes there is a particularly important one dedicated exclusively to platforms Xbox: the patch corrects possible crashes that could occur when exiting the game or leaving it pending, so it is a particularly important update in this context.
Various more or less large problems, solved
As reported in the official patch notes a this addressthe other fixes concern the blocks you could run into when you couldn't get out of notes and containers (in particular in the Nursery Rhymes mission or in the shotgun puzzle in the Convenience Store).
Another important adjustment concerns the correction applied to the disappearance of the lighthouse key that could happen when opening the last Cult Stash in Cauldron Lake, now the issue should have been definitively corrected.
Finally, the possible disappearance of Saga's magical crossbow has been fixed, which now remains in the box if placed in that place and does not reappear on the character's back unless it is actually kept equipped. Only a few days ago we reported the publication of update 1.15.
