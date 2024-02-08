Remedy Entertainment released the patch 1.16 Of Alan Wake 2which is presented as a purely corrective update, intended to fix various problems such as the disappearance of a certain key and other possible inconveniences.

The update brings the version of the game to 1.000.16 on PS5, to 1.0.0.16 on Xbox Series regarding the main updates.

Among the fixes there is a particularly important one dedicated exclusively to platforms Xbox: the patch corrects possible crashes that could occur when exiting the game or leaving it pending, so it is a particularly important update in this context.