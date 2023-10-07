In short, the communications director Thomas Puha explains that working on Xbox Series S is not like working on PCs, as memory is not generally a problem on PCs. Furthermore, the Xbox Series S has a much weaker GPU than the Xbox Series In any case, the team is trying to offer 30 FPS (remember that PS5 and Xbox Series

“The Series S CPU is basically the same as the Series X,” Puha said. “But GPU is a problem. It really is. And then, having less memory is a pretty big problem. And we’re often told, “Okay, you guys make PC games, you sure know how to scale.” Well, memory is not an issue on PC. It’s not at all. And that’s one of the problems when it comes to resolution and framerate. It’s not enough to significantly lower the resolution. That’s what we’re doing on the S and we’re working hard to make sure the visual quality is still up to scratch.”

“People accept the fact that on a weaker PC the graphics won’t be as good and the framerate won’t be as good. There’s a huge difference between Series S and Series But you can’t have the best of both worlds. You have to choose where to focus.”

“The Series S costs $250, while the X and PS5 cost $500-600. Obviously there’s a huge difference between the power you get, right? It’s much easier to scale on PC thanks to memory, and it’s not like there’s a super PC and a weaker PC. There are about 300 intermediate PC configurations, and believe me, it’s a lot of effort, but we’ve shipped a lot of PC games so we’re a little better prepared.”

“We worked hard for run S at a speed of 30 FPS and we tried to maintain good visual quality. But if you want to see the game at its best, in full next-gen glory, you’ll have to do it on machines that have the necessary hardware power.”