The usual ElAnalistaDeBits published on YouTube what appears to be the first video comparison between the console versions of Alan Wake 2comparing the game to PS5 and Xbox Seriesnoting some first data and impressions.
Until now we had seen Digital Foundry’s video analysis dedicated exclusively to the PS5 version with some references to the PC version, but we were still waiting to see any comparisons with Microsoft consoles and various insights.
In the meantime, we can therefore take a look at what the YouTuber in question found in this first comparison.
Equivalent on major consoles, amazing on Series S
As reported by ElAnalistaDeBits, the PS5 and Xbox Series identicalremaining at 60 fps in performance mode with a possible difference of a few frames per second (we are talking about 1 or 2 frames) on one side or the other, essentially equalizing the experience according to the video in question.
What emerges rather surprisingly from this comparison, however, is the good performance and graphics quality Xbox Series S, considering the general heaviness of the Remedy game on the technical front. Despite the obvious compromises, Alan Wake 2 seems to offer a convincing experience on Xbox Series S, at least according to this first analysis.
We remember our review of Alan Wake 2 and the excellent ratings it received from the international press.
