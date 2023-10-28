The usual ElAnalistaDeBits published on YouTube what appears to be the first video comparison between the console versions of Alan Wake 2comparing the game to PS5 and Xbox Seriesnoting some first data and impressions.

Until now we had seen Digital Foundry’s video analysis dedicated exclusively to the PS5 version with some references to the PC version, but we were still waiting to see any comparisons with Microsoft consoles and various insights.

In the meantime, we can therefore take a look at what the YouTuber in question found in this first comparison.