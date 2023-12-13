There is concern regarding sales Of Alan Wake 2 in the USA during the month of November: according to the findings of Circana, ex NPD, in terms of active users on PS5 and Xbox Series

“Is the situation as bad as it seems?” journalist Jason Schreier asked Mat Piscatella, who reported the data. “It's difficult to say with certainty,” the analyst replied: “Our reports do not cover sales on the Epic Games Store, so maybe the PC version is scoring the bulk of the numbers.”

“In my opinion, however, a physical release and a little more promotion wouldn't have gone amiss on console.” As we know, Alan Wake 2 was distributed only in digital version for keep prices lowbut this strategy may not have paid off.