Remedy has been working on for some time Alan Wake 2, officially announced last December. Since then, many fans have been waiting for the first game scenes or similar insights into the sequel. At least for next summer you can pin your hopes. As Remedy pointed out, Alan Wake 2 will not appear during upcoming events.

“We presented Alan Wake 2 at The Game Awards in December last year and promised to show the long-awaited sequel this summer. Since then, our plans have changed, as sometimes happens with game development“Remedy said in a statement.

However, the company did not miss the opportunity to speak superficially about the state of development of the game by saying that the work is progressing “very well”. “We are in full production, we have a lot of material and much of the game is playable. But we’ve been talking for the past few months and here at Remedy, along with our wonderful publisher Epic Games, we’ve come to the decision that we won’t be showing anything big this summer.“Along with the statement, some concept art has been published.

The fans then just have to wait for more information on the game that will arrive in a little while.

Source: ComicBook