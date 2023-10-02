Remedy Entertainment has officially confirmed that the performance mode Of Alan Wake 2 it will only be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series Xbox Series S. So no 60fps mode on Microsoft’s budget console, which will probably have to settle for just one graphics mode, probably at 30fps.
Confirmation of what was already intuited at the time of the announcement was given to the Game Informer newspaper, which contacted the development studio directly.
Performance only on major consoles
A few days ago Thomas Puha of Remedy announced with a post on X: “I’m happy to announce that Alan Wake 2 will have a Performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series. The game was built as a 30fps experience from the start, with a focus on graphical quality, but somehow we managed to introduce a solid Performance mode as well. We will talk about this in more detail later.”
For the rest, we remind you that the release date of Alan Wake 2 is rapidly approaching. The game will be available starting October 27, 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.
#Alan #Wake #performance #mode #Xbox #Series #confirmation #Remedy