Remedy has released a new one patches For Alan Wake 2 in these hours, which seems to be aimed exclusively at the PC version at least for the moment, with the Title Update 1.0.16.1 which brings some technical innovations regarding some specific configurations.
The change applied by the update is interesting, because it actually expands the range of configurations supported by the game in question, lowering the access threshold as a minimum hardware option to use Alan Wake 2.
In fact, the patch optimizes the rendering of the game by also expanding support for video cards that do not support mesh shaders: as a result of this variation, among the Supported GPUs some lower models than seen before are also added.
More low-end GPUs are supported
With the application of the new update, the GPUs officially supported in Alan Wake 2 are now also included NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 and AMD Radeon RX 5600 XTwhich previously could not be used for the Remedy game, at least according to the official requirements.
Considering the average configurations of many PC users, this could broaden the game's audience considerably. In any case, the patch improves performance even on higher-level GPUs, with notable increases in certain cases.
According to Digital Foundry, for example, on RTX 4070 the game sees a 14% improvement in performance, with a 6% increase using Path Tracing. For the rest, let's remember our special on Mr. door, a portal to the worlds of Remedy.
