Remedy has released a new one patches For Alan Wake 2 in these hours, which seems to be aimed exclusively at the PC version at least for the moment, with the Title Update 1.0.16.1 which brings some technical innovations regarding some specific configurations.

The change applied by the update is interesting, because it actually expands the range of configurations supported by the game in question, lowering the access threshold as a minimum hardware option to use Alan Wake 2.

In fact, the patch optimizes the rendering of the game by also expanding support for video cards that do not support mesh shaders: as a result of this variation, among the Supported GPUs some lower models than seen before are also added.