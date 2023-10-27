Remedy Entertainment has provided in the past few hours new details on the two expansions Of Alan Wake 2 coming next year, which as we already know will be titled Night Springs and The Lake House.

Confirmed for 2024, the two expansions of Alan Wake 2 will tell the story new stories set in the universe created by the Finnish development team, adventures that will involve familiar characters.

“Visions and Dreams,” Remedy Entertainment explained about what fans can expect from the first of the two expansions, Night Springs. “Fiction is written and becomes reality. Fiction collapses and only words remain on a page. These are the stories… of Night Springs.”

The expansion will allow you to play as “several familiar characters of the world of Alan Wake” while “experiencing the unexplained within stand-alone episodes of Night Springs.”

The second expansion, The Lake Houseseems more tied to the plot of the sequel and will see players exploring a “mysterious facility located on the shores of Cauldron Lake, created by an independent government organization to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong.”

According to the development team, this expansion will include two different adventures and will see the worlds of the game’s two protagonists, Alan Wake and Saga Anderson, collide again. They are also noticeable possible references to the Control FBC: Maybe Jesse Faden will be there too?