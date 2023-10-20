So let’s see what exactly it is, considering that the requirements are also divided based on the level of graphic preset to be used, resolution and target frame-rate for each specific solution.

As you can see from the summary table, the requirements are very detailed and offer various solutions, but it seems that Alan Wake 2 is a rather demanding on the hardware front, also considering the access configuration.

A few days after the release of Alan Wake 2 Remedy Entertainment released the hardware requirements for the version PC of the game, divided into minimum, recommended and ultra and with some clarifications made regarding the implementation of ray tracing.

A hardware demanding game

Alan Wake 2, the table with the hardware requirements

THE minimum requirementsessentially, they require at least a GeForce RTX 2060, so the old Pascal architectures are practically cut out, quite understandably considering the graphic complexity of Alan Wake 2. In this case, however, you can aim for 1080p resolution and 30 fps with low graphics presets, so not really a party.

The requirements recommended they are divided into 1440p and 1080p resolutions: the first requires a GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 660 XT, but still aims for 30 fps in terms of frame-rate, while at 1080p you can go to 60 fps but using GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6700 XT, therefore not exactly something very cheap.

For settings ultrawith high graphics preset and 4K resolution it is necessary to have a GeForce RTX 4070 or a Radeon RX 7800 XT, so it definitely goes towards enthusiast levels, even if in this case you also have 60 fps.

Even more expensive is the ray tracing: both at the low and medium levels you can aim for 1080p with RTX 3070/RX 6800 XT or with RTX 4070, but in the latter case at 60 fps, while for the high level you even need a GeForce RTX 4080 with 16 GB of VRAM, so not really for everyone.

We recently saw a video diary on gameplay and game systems, as well as the unlock date and time announced by Remedy.