The pitch of a Alan Wake 2 action and with an episodic structure it was rejected by Microsofta few years ago, and from that idea was born Quantum Break: Sam Lake, creative director of Remedy Entertainment, revealed it during the Summer Game Fest.

“We had created a concept of Alan Wake 2 to show it to Microsoft but also to other publishers, but it happened at a time when changes were taking place in the gaming industry,” said Lake, whom we interviewed a few days ago.

“At the time there was an obvious feeling that single player games were considered a thing of the past. Sure, single-player storytelling experiences are strong today, but back then it seemed like nobody really cared.”

“Moreover, in that pitch I had the idea of ​​these live action mini episodes in the middle of the campaign, and Microsoft let us know they liked the concept, but not in an Alan Wake game. So that project became Quantum Break.”

The funny thing, revealed by the game director of Alan Wake 2, Kyle Rowley, and confirmed by Lake himself, is that Control also started out as a pitch from Alan Wake 2 that didn’t make it and was transformed into something else.

In short, Remedy in recent years he tried in every way to give a sequel to the cursed writer’s adventure, and now he’s finally done it. Have you read our analysis of the gameplay of Alan Wake 2?