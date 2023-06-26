Alan Wake 2 is a game that aims more at survival horror than the previous chapter of the saga and, above all, it focuses on the atmosphere and sense of dread, rather than gore and jump scares. In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Sam Lake – creative director – and Kyle Rowley – director – talked about the approach followed with the game.

“It just seems like horror is more popular and there’s a new big horror that’s spreading across different mediums – it used to be a niche thing, now it’s embraced by a wider audience,” Lake said. He also said: “It’s very liberating on that front to know that we need not hold backthat we can be very honest with the story and go as far as the horror we feel is necessary for the story.”

Remedy also took inspiration from contemporary horror films in terms of style, focusing less on gore and jump scares. “Style-wise, we looked at modern arthouse horror films and classics, as well as more recent things like Hereditary or Midsummar, or something like that – the idea of ​​stylizing everything and focusing more on atmosphere and terror than gore or jumpscares. With the original Alan Wake we’ve always drawn inspiration from Twin Peaks and the works of David Lynch – of course that’s still the case, but for this game we’re expanding our inspirations.”

Rowley added, “Even these horror films, in particular, are interesting from a horror perspective because they are no longer ‘horror stories’. They’re more about the drama, the characters and the stories they go through, their relationships and how they change throughout the story, rather than…”.

“Rather than the show,” concludes Lake. “Exactly. I think since we’re realizing a narrative-driven experience, we’re focusing on a continuous feeling of horror, atmosphere, and how we build tension. But the overall narrative is also important from a horror perspective and the journey that the characters go on. I think modern horror does that very well.”

Finally, Lake also specifies that the purpose of Alan Wake 2 is not to make social criticism, unlike some films used as a source of inspiration by the team. We also remind you that the Saga Campaign will be (slightly) more relaxing than Alan’s.