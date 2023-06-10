According to the details that emerged from the previews published in the last few hours, in Alan Wake 2 it will be possible switch from Saga Anderson to Alan Wake freely, deciding which of the two stories to continue with and at what pace.

We also talked about it in our preview of Alan Wake 2: after a certain point in the game, players will be able to switch between characters in specific rooms and we will be free to decide how much time to spend controlling Saga, who is investigating Bright Falls on behalf of the FBI, or with Alan, trapped in the dark parallel reality called “Dark Place”.

“For example, the player could go through four Saga missions before returning to control Alan, or they could alternate between them at every single mission,” explained Remedy communications manager Thomas Puha.

Obviously, the two stories will not be unrelated to each other and this will be even clearer in theOverlapa special area in which the two realities overlap, creating absurd hallucinations that will bring out the protagonists and the player.

We remind you that Alan Wake 2 will be available from October 17, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. During the Summer Game Fest we saw the first gameplay video of the game, followed by two B-Roll videos leaked on the net a few hours ago.