Alan Wake 2 is the protagonist of a new video diary by Remedy, where the team calls it their own dream gamewhich is the ultimate project he’s reportedly always wanted to work on, according to reports.

The video starts with a original game discussion and the inspirations that have characterized it, such as the Twin Peaks series and the works of Stephen King.

In the video, Remedy reports that Alan Wake 2 will be similar to the first chapter, with some differences in terms of atmosphere and structure.

The general idea of ​​u200bu200bthe game remained for 13 years in the mind of Sam Lake, who kept thinking about how best to develop it. The director discusses the horror genre in general and how it has gained considerable popularity in recent years, and how Alan Wake 2 was something of a missing piece in a puzzle.

According to Sam Lake, the concept from which the creation of the final project started was the most convincing for the team, after years of various ideas and evaluations. As we have seen, the new chapter features two parallel campaigns: one starring FBI agent Saga Anderson and one starring Alan Wake, imprisoned in the mysterious “dark place” in the depths of Bright Falls.

We recently learned that Alan Wake 2 leans more towards survival horror and will have live action inserts, as well as having less fighting and a slower pace than the first chapter.