Alan Wake 2 it can be yours free if you buy one NVIDIA RTX 4070, 4080 or 4090: this is the latest bundle announced by the video card manufacturer, which will be valid until November 13th.
Featuring support for ray tracing and DLSS 3.5 on PC, Alan Wake 2 promises a visual sector of great impactthe maximum expression of Remedy Entertainment’s capabilities so far, which the RTX 4000 series GPUs will certainly be able to enhance.
Visiting the NVIDIA official website you can check the list of participating retailers to the initiative, limited as mentioned to the purchase of RTX 4070, 4070 Ti, 4080 and 4090 GPUs, as well as notebooks equipped with 4070, 4080 or 4090.
A renewed horror
This time featuring a double protagonist, Alan Wake 2 is set thirteen years after the events of the first chapter and for the occasion adopts a different approach compared to the action shooter of the origins.
The sequel actually presents itself as a survival horror traditional, therefore characterized by slower rhythms which allowed the authors to carry forward the narrative and build the necessary atmospheres with a certain margin of manoeuvre.
