Alan Wake 2 it can be yours free if you buy one NVIDIA RTX 4070, 4080 or 4090: this is the latest bundle announced by the video card manufacturer, which will be valid until November 13th.

Featuring support for ray tracing and DLSS 3.5 on PC, Alan Wake 2 promises a visual sector of great impactthe maximum expression of Remedy Entertainment’s capabilities so far, which the RTX 4000 series GPUs will certainly be able to enhance.

Visiting the NVIDIA official website you can check the list of participating retailers to the initiative, limited as mentioned to the purchase of RTX 4070, 4070 Ti, 4080 and 4090 GPUs, as well as notebooks equipped with 4070, 4080 or 4090.