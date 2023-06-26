The creative director of Alan Wake 2, Sam Lake, and game director, Kyle Rowley, provided some more details on the reasons that prompted the company to publish the game digitally only. According to Remedy, the choice guarantees more time to polish the game and reach an acceptable level, with which publisher Epic Games also agreed.

“Yes, the game is digital only and the idea comes from both Remedy and Epic. We felt it made sense and that the timing was right,” Lake explained, before Rowley provided a few more details.

“As creatives, of course, going digital-only allows us to have more time to perfect the game“Rowley said. “Actually, it’s a significant number of weeks. Because otherwise, the game that goes to disk obviously has to be playable unpatched. We didn’t want to release something we weren’t proud of and didn’t want players to play. So hopefully we can give you a better version of the game.”

This is a slightly different reason than the one given in the FAQ originally posted on the official website, who argued that keeping it digital would help keep the price of the game down. “There are many reasons,” the FAQ read. “First, a large number of gamers have gone digital. You can buy a Sony PlayStation 5 without a disc drive, and Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is a digital-only console. It’s not uncommon for modern games to be released digitally only. Also, not releasing a disc helps keep the price of the game at $59.99 / €59.99 and the PC version at $49.99 / €49.99.”

However, it must be said that the FAQ included a sentence that hinted at what Remedy later said in the interview: “Finally, we didn’t want to release a product on disc that required a download of the game – we don’t think this could be a great experience”.