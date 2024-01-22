Ilkka Villithe Finnish actor who plays one of the two protagonists of Alan Wake 2 he spoke in a video interview about his experience with the gameof the years that have passed since the first chapter and of the dance scenes.

Received by the international press with excellent ratings, Alan Wake 2 originally it shouldn't have included all those live action sequencesrevealed Villi, but it was decided to change during the course and therefore to adopt an approach in some ways close to that of Quantum Break.

The actor said that several sequences were in danger of being cut from the definitive version of the game, for example the dance ones, but luckily they were left in the end and have undoubtedly enriched the experience in an unexpected way.