With Christmas approaching Remedy has seen fit to create one guide extremely detailed on how create the Christmas sweater worn by Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2 knitting.

As long as you know English and know how to knit, a practice unfortunately not very common among players, you will find the guide created by Remedy very exhaustive. In fact, there are detailed charts for making all the sweater motifs, pattern schemes, measurements and the most suitable materials and needles to use for each individual part.

We leave you the link to the guide this address. Maybe you might discover that you have an innate passion and predisposition for knitting.