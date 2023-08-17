Remedy announced the postponement of Alan Wake 2, which fortunately will only be ten days. It will no longer arrive on October 17 as previously planned, with the new release date fixed at October 27, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The studio has been very honest about the reasons that led to this delay, explaining that this decision will allow the game to arrive in stores in a less crowded period of outingsgiven that October will be a really rich month of many thick games.

“October is an incredible month for game publishing and we hope this postponement gives more room for everyone to enjoy their favorite games,” said Remedy Entertainment.

“We can’t wait to show you what everyone’s favorite novelist is up to in the Dark Place at next week’s Gamescom 2023. Thanks for your patience!”