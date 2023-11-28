The first ranking of the best of 2023 has emerged, drawn up by Paste Magazine, with Alan Wake 2 being named game of the year.
Like every year, Paste Magazine is among the first publications to publish the list of the best of the current year, gaming-wise, with the nomination of the game of the year. This year the honor fell to Alan Wake 2 by Remedy Entertainment, but as always the list has many surprises.
Consider that Paste Magazine does not distinguish games by category and mixes triple A and indie, often expressing controversial opinions, at least compared to popular sentiment. For example we can see that here Baldur’s Gate 3 only appears in 23rd position, while very small but high quality titles such as Venba or El Paso, Elsewhere found space.
The list
- Alan Wake II
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Thirsty Suitors
- Street Fighter 6
- Venba
- Cocoon
- The Banished Vault
- Resident Evil 4
- Saltsea Chronicles
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Pizza Tower
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Dredge
- Final Fantasy 16
- Sea of Stars
- A Space for the Unbound
- The Making of Karateka
- Jusant
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- Super Mario RPG
- Pikmin 4
- Tchia
- Laika: Aged Through Blood
- Chants of Shinar
- Goodbye Volcano High
The list also contains a bitter note, regarding those who consider the 2023 a great year for video games, which we report in full: “Don’t believe anyone who says that 2023 was a great year for video games. Sure, there were many great games released, across the entire spectrum of the industry, but The big thing about 2023 is the steady stream of layoffs and studio closures that has left thousands of developers out of work, even those at companies that continue to rake in billions of dollars. We feel a deep sense of emptiness as we celebrate the work that’s been done. from these developers and the games they created, knowing that many of them are no longer part of the industry, and a significant portion may never return to working professionally in the video game field. Furthermore, there is also the large number of journalists gamers who lost their jobs this year, amid the broader contraction of sites and media jobs that will characterize 2023. This has not been a good year for video games; It may actually be the worst in 40 years.”
