Like every year, Paste Magazine is among the first publications to publish the list of the best of the current year, gaming-wise, with the nomination of the game of the year. This year the honor fell to Alan Wake 2 by Remedy Entertainment, but as always the list has many surprises.

Consider that Paste Magazine does not distinguish games by category and mixes triple A and indie, often expressing controversial opinions, at least compared to popular sentiment. For example we can see that here Baldur’s Gate 3 only appears in 23rd position, while very small but high quality titles such as Venba or El Paso, Elsewhere found space.