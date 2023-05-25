UPDATE: in a FAQ Shared following tonight’s Alan Wake 2 release date news, Remedy has announced the long-awaited horror sequel will be a digital-only release on all platforms and that there are “currently no plans to release Alan Wake 2 on disc”.

“There are many reasons for this,” the developer explained. “For one, a large number of have shifted to digital only. You can buy a Sony PlayStation 5 without a disc drive and Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is a digital only console. It is not uncommon to release modern games as digital-only.” It also argued “not releasing a disc helps keep the price of the game at $59.99/€59.99 and the PC version at $49.99/€49.99”, and insisted it “did not want to ship a disc product and have it require a download for thegame”.

Alan Wake 2 will be available in two versions at launch: a standard edition costing £39.99/€49.99/$49.99 USD on PC and £49.99/€59.99/$59.99 on consoles, plus a deluxe edition priced at £54.99/€69.99/$69.99 on PC and £64.99/€79.99/$79.99 on consoles.

Tonight’s look at Alan Wake 2, courtesy of the PlayStation Showcase.

The latter includes an expansion pass granting access to the Night Springs expansion and Lake House expansion, plus the Nordic Shotgun skin, Crimson Windbreaker, and Lantern Charm for Saga, and the Parliament Shotgun skin and Celebrity Suit for Alan.

ORIGINAL STORY: Alan Wake 2’s mere existence is still a bit of a pinch-me moment after so many years of patient waiting, but not only is it real, it now been given a release date and will be launching for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S , and PC on 17th October this year.

Developer Remedy Entertainment announced it would be making a sequel to its cult-classic 2010 torch-’em-up back in 2021, but we’ve heard very little in the way of specifics since then. That’s all starting to change, however, and Remedy has now shared new details on the PlayStation Blogconfirming we’ll once again be heading to the sleepy Washington town of Bright Falls for more supernatural adventures, but that, this time, Alan Wake will be joined by a second playable protagonist, FBI agent Saga Anderson.

“A string of ritualistic murders threatens Bright Falls, a small-town community surrounded by the Pacific Northwest wilderness,” the developer reveals in its release date announcement post. “Anderson, an accomplished FBI agent with a reputation for solving impossible cases, arrives to investigate the murders. Soon the events spiral into a nightmare when she discovers pages of a horror story that start to come true around her. Somehow the events seem to lead to Alan Wake, the horror writer who went missing 13 years ago.

Anderson and Wake each have their own “separate dark and disturbing paths”, and Remedy says players will be able to tackle their respective stories in any order they choose. Anderson also makes an appearance in the trailer released alongside today’s news, accompanied by an awful lot of spooky imagery, from multi-limbed shadow beasts to masked marauders.

Excitement is high for this one, so bring on Alan Wake 2’s 17th October arrival on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, where it’ll be available via the Epic Games Store.