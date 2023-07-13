The video introduces players to the Mind Place a sort of mental refuge in which Saga reorganizes ideas and thinks methodically on the clues collected during the adventure.

Remedy published a short a few hours ago gameplay videos Of Alan Wake 2 dedicated to Saga Anderson, one of the two co-protagonists of the game.

The Mind Place of Alan Wake 2

According to the details shared by the developers, the Mind Place can be reached at almost any time adventure at the touch of a button. One of the most important elements of this imaginary room is represented by a wall where all the documents, photos and other clues collected by the investigator are hung, which players can examine to shed light on the mysteries of the adventure.

It will be interesting to find out how this dynamic will be integrated into the context of the adventure and how it will influence its development, but to know for sure we just have to wait for the game’s debut in digital stores.

We remind you that Alan Wake 2 will be available from October 17, 2023 for PS5, PC and Xbox Series X|S digitally only. At the end of last month Remedy also released a video diary where he talks about the inspirations of the series and how the sequel represents the development team’s dream game.