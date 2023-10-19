Remedy has released another video Of Alan Wake 2which in this case illustrates different aspects of gameplay and game systems in a sort of developer diary, which shows a bit behind the scenes of this new chapter.

The new survival horror brings with it some fundamental elements of the first chapter, but also introduces others, deriving from the experience gained by the team in recent years.

In any case, we can still find several signs of the original in Alan Wake 2.

As the video demonstrates, the gameplay is still very much about the contrast between light and darkness and on the use of the former as a weapon against the latter, through various game systems that also characterize the third-person shooter structure.