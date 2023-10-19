Remedy has released another video Of Alan Wake 2which in this case illustrates different aspects of gameplay and game systems in a sort of developer diary, which shows a bit behind the scenes of this new chapter.
The new survival horror brings with it some fundamental elements of the first chapter, but also introduces others, deriving from the experience gained by the team in recent years.
In any case, we can still find several signs of the original in Alan Wake 2.
As the video demonstrates, the gameplay is still very much about the contrast between light and darkness and on the use of the former as a weapon against the latter, through various game systems that also characterize the third-person shooter structure.
Gameplay and narration
This is an element that also characterized the first Alan Wake and was maintained and evolved in the second chapter, within a gameplay definitely more refined. The general structure, between action and narrative, is also clearly derived from the first, although with a different rhythm.
However, the idea of the two protagonists parallels, which explore two different worlds with decidedly different atmospheres and characteristics: on the one hand Saga in Bright Falls and on the other Alan in the Dark Place. However, both also resort to parallel dimensions such as Saga’s Mind Place and Alan’s Wirter’s Room, which act in a sense as a subconscious for the two characters.
It’s almost time for the release of Alan Wake 2, set for October 27, 2023. We recently saw the list of achievements appear, as well as a trailer that summarizes the story of the first game.
