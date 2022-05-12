The developers say they are working on giving us the best first impression and will give us news again in the fall.

Remedy continues to give us reasons to closely follow all developments related to the classic franchise of Alan Wake. On the one hand, the studio has confirmed an open secret announcing the arrival of Alan Wake Remastered on Nintendo Switch, and, although it has not been able to reveal great news about the long-awaited sequel, it makes up for it with conceptual images who bet (even more) on terror.

Remedy will share Alan Wake 2 news after the summerThrough a video celebrating the anniversary of the franchise, Sam Lake, creative director of Remedy, has brought us up to date with an Alan Wake 2 that aims to be even more chilling than the first. As you can see in the arts that are below these lines, the developer follows the usual trail of the franchise with several ideas that mix darkness and loneliness with certain nuances of madness.

Is there more information about Alan Wake 2? Unfortunately, not. Remedy has ruled out sharing news of its title in the summer, so we can expect its absence in the events that will be broadcast in the coming months. However, Sam Lake reassures players that everything is going smoothly: “Everything is going really well. A good part of the game it’s already playable. […] We want to make sure that we create the best possible experience, the best first Remedy survival-horror. We don’t want to divert the team’s attention at this time.”

At the moment, Remedy has already caught us with various images that would make any player’s hair stand on end. Beyond this, we already know that the original actors of the first title are returning and, as if that were not enough, the developers say they are creating the most beautiful game in its history. Therefore, we will be waiting for the authors to provide more information about their long-awaited game. sometime in the fall.