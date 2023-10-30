Sam Lake – creative director and in many ways the face of Remedy Entertainment – has recently published (together with his entire team) his new game: Alan Wake 2. Excellently received by critics, the survival horror is the result of years of work and one might think that right now all its developers just want to think about hurts. Lake, however, is already thinking about the future and revealed that he would really like to make a game “crazy, big budget, dark gothic fantasy“.

The information comes from a GQ interview, during which we talk about Lake’s life, his sources of inspiration and even curious details such as the identity of the tailor shop that makes his suits (Sauma, Helsinki). But as for the future, Lake explains, “So it comes back to the question of, ‘Would I ever do anything else?’ This was so engaging.”

Lake says there’s more he wants to talk about, untold stories, like the idea for a game “crazy, big budget, dark gothic fantasy, which I haven’t used at all yet…”.