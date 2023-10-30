Sam Lake – creative director and in many ways the face of Remedy Entertainment – has recently published (together with his entire team) his new game: Alan Wake 2. Excellently received by critics, the survival horror is the result of years of work and one might think that right now all its developers just want to think about hurts. Lake, however, is already thinking about the future and revealed that he would really like to make a game “crazy, big budget, dark gothic fantasy“.
The information comes from a GQ interview, during which we talk about Lake’s life, his sources of inspiration and even curious details such as the identity of the tailor shop that makes his suits (Sauma, Helsinki). But as for the future, Lake explains, “So it comes back to the question of, ‘Would I ever do anything else?’ This was so engaging.”
Lake says there’s more he wants to talk about, untold stories, like the idea for a game “crazy, big budget, dark gothic fantasy, which I haven’t used at all yet…”.
Alan Wake 2, dark but not fantasy
Alan Wake 2 is certainly a dark game, but this is clearly not a fantasy work and certainly not a gothic one. It’s hard to say whether Alan Wake 2 was a “big budget” game from Sam Lake’s point of view, but let’s assume he wanted to have even more resources for his “crazy” game than his previous games.
Regardless, for now it seems like it’s just an idea and Remedy Entertainment is full of projects to look after, including the next Control, the Max Payne remakes and the new content for Alan Wake 2.
