Alan Wake 2 will be released in digital only format, as announced by Remedy Entertainment, but THQ Nordic she offered to publish the game to disc: an operation that for the publisher would represent the closing of a circle, given that he created the retail version of the original Alan Wake for PC.

As explained by the development team, Alan Wake 2 will only be released digitally to keep prices low, but it is clear that the availability of THQ Nordic in this sense could reduce production costs and also satisfy users who care about records and packaging.

“We did the disc version of the original Alan Wake for PC back in the day,” wrote the publisher on Twitter. “And if there is a person or a company that does not like the physical format, there are still many who appreciate it. Think about it! We’d love to do that, it would be full circle and stuff like that.”

Presented yesterday evening with a trailer at the PlayStation Showcase, Alan Wake 2 will be available starting October 17 in PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions.