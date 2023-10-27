Digital Foundry analyzed the version PC Of Alan Wake 2 to understand if Remedy Entertainment’s game is really that heavy on the Windows platform. Well, apparently things aren’t like that.

Of course, Alan Wake 2’s PC requirements indicate a clear need for one very high-performance configuration so that you can fully enjoy the experience, but Alex Battaglia explains that there is also a lot of scalability.

According to this analysis, even at medium settings Alan Wake 2 manages to do incredible things, and you don’t even need to turn on ray tracing to be impressed by its visual quality. Ray tracing is even performed via software in some situations, for example on reflections.

Same goes for the lighting systemreally solid and capable of enhancing even the smallest details when this effect is set to the maximum on PC, but it is clear that using certain technologies has a cost in terms of performance.