Digital Foundry analyzed the version PC Of Alan Wake 2 to understand if Remedy Entertainment’s game is really that heavy on the Windows platform. Well, apparently things aren’t like that.
Of course, Alan Wake 2’s PC requirements indicate a clear need for one very high-performance configuration so that you can fully enjoy the experience, but Alex Battaglia explains that there is also a lot of scalability.
According to this analysis, even at medium settings Alan Wake 2 manages to do incredible things, and you don’t even need to turn on ray tracing to be impressed by its visual quality. Ray tracing is even performed via software in some situations, for example on reflections.
Same goes for the lighting systemreally solid and capable of enhancing even the smallest details when this effect is set to the maximum on PC, but it is clear that using certain technologies has a cost in terms of performance.
The comparison with PS5
Battaglia compared the settings of Alan Wake 2 on PC with those of the PS5 version, which comes out poorly: apparently the various presets used on the Sony console correspond to the low on PC, with very few exceptions, and we already know that in terms of resolution had to be made to major compromises.
Specifically, using an RTX 3070 it is possible to obtain 50% higher performance compared to PS5 at the same resolution: a margin that we generally don’t see and which can certainly depend on the optimization work carried out by Remedy Entertainment.
#Alan #Wake #Digital #Foundry #analyzes #version #heavy