Through Amazon Italy it is possible to do the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition Pre-orderwhich is now discounted at -19% off the recommended price. The release date is set for October 22, 2024. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 79.99€. The current price is the lowest offered since the beginning of the availability of the pre-order, which is at the minimum guaranteed price. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.