Remedy has delayed the release of Alan Wake 2 by ten days to avoid clashing with the release of other games.

Originally set to release on 17th October, it will now be released on 27th October.

“October is an amazing month for game launches and we hope this date shift gives more space for everyone to enjoy their favorite games,” reads a social media post with the announcement.



It adds: “We can’t wait to show you what everyone’s favorite novelist is up to in the Dark Place next week. Thanks for your patience!”

Alan Wake 2 will be presented at Gamescom, so expect fresh details at the Opening Night Live – although presenter Geoff Keighley has already tempered expectations.

October is indeed a very busy month for video game releases, and follows a stacked September too.

Detective Pikachu Returns (6th October), Forza Motorsport (10th October), Assassin’s Creed: Mirage (12th October), and Lords of the Fallen (13th October) were all set to release ahead of Alan Wake 2.

Now it will release just after Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (20th October), Cities: Skylines 2 and Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection (24th October), and Alone in the Dark (25th October).

Alan Wake 2 will be a true survival horror game, so its release is fittingly on Halloween weekend.

Still, how the hell are we meant to find time to play all these games?