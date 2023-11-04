Specifically, as reported by VGC, videos of an unreleased ending were found within the game files, which we will clearly not describe in detail here to avoid unforgivable spoilers. However, it seems that this alternative conclusion differs greatly from the original one, which could be an irresistible incentive for enthusiasts to try their hand at New Game+ .

Some dataminer they may have discovered potential alternative ending Of Alan Wake 2 which currently cannot be unlocked in any way within the game and which could be integrated in the near future together with the New Game+ mode.

An update is coming with New Game+ with an alternative narrative

As you may remember, before the launch of Alan Wake 2 Remedy announced that a free post-launch update would introduce the classic New Game+, which allows players to restart the adventure while keeping weapons and upgrades acquired in the previous game.

To add a little spice to everything, the mode will introduce the new “Nightmare” difficulty level and what the studio has defined as “a new alternative narrativewhich includes pages of the manuscript and new video content”. A description which would appear to be linked to the discovery of the dataminers.

Unfortunately, for the moment Remedy has not offered any information on the release period of this free update, so we just have to wait. In the meantime, we know that two expansions are planned for 2024, of which further details have recently emerged.