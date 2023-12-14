Just a week ago the edition was held 2023 of The Game Awardssame in which the competition between video games was quite close, having since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 until The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fighting for the crown. Although they are all very good, it was quite striking to see Alan Wake 2 within the list, given that he has not been much praised compared to the others, and that can be seen in the response of the players.

Recently, counts have been made regarding the game, we are talking about sales on platforms that are not necessarily PCwe talk about PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/Swhich have not had many sales due to two factors, the first is that a large part of people do not know the franchise of Remedy Entertainment, and the second, that those who were interested in making their purchase backed out because it was not released in physical format.

Got a few questions on Alan Wake II performance… According to Circana's Player Engagement Tracker, Alan Wake II ranked 147th in November active user count on XBS and was 113th on PlayStation 5. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) December 13, 2023

In fact, the well-known Mat Piscatella of NPD, has shared November data regarding software sales, and the creation of Remedy Entertainment has not come to light, being surpassed by rivals that went on sale much earlier, including Zelda And till Pikmin 4 that did not compete in game of the year. Specifically, in PS5 is in position 147 and in Xbox in it 113.

According to the complementation of Piscatellait was definitive that a physical release would have helped the game more and also publicity, given that there was little progress around the release, despite the fact that they were released at big events like the Summer Game Festival. To this is added that Epic Games made the title exclusive in his store in PCwhich made fans of Steam Don't even consider making the purchase.

Remember that Alan Wake 2 Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor's note: The truth is that many came to think that it took the place from other games that deserved to be nominated for game of the year, and despite being a decent game, being considered among the best is something very far away. We'll see later if he manages to come back when they confirm it physically.