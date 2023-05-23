The voice actor of Alan Wake stated that the long-awaited sequel should arrive in October, just in time to enjoy it around Halloween. Matthew Porrettawho also played the Dr Casper Darling in Control spoke recently on the Monsters, Madness and Magic podcast. Over the course of the show, the actor accidentally confessed to what could be the release date of Alan Wake 2.

Porretta he also admitted that he has just been to Finland with the boys of Remedy Entertainment to work on the project. Although the actor can be considered a reliable source, the fact remains that he was speaking in a totally confidential manner, so we have to wait for official confirmation from remedy.

Last February the CEO of the company had declared that all the contents related to Alan Wake 2 they would be ready shortly, and that’s probably why remedy organized the working sessions in Finland. We’ve known for some time that the game was expected for 2023, as we know it will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5 and PC away Epic.