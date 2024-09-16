Alan Wake 2’s composer Petri Alanko has teased some pretty emotional-sounding stuff for the game’s upcoming DLC, The Lake House.

In a handful of social media posts shared over the weekend, Alanko said he was editing vocals for the DLC, calling it “by far the hardest thing I’ve ever run into.” And why is that? Well, it is because the composer is being constantly brought to tears by his work.



“It’s a damn ugly snot cry, not some posing-in-a-pic glycerin prop tear. Absolutely amazing stuff [is] coming,” Alanko wrote on X. “I wish I could say more.”

Remedy’s Sam Lake then piped up, stating he “might have written some lyrics to sum up the whole journey leading to and through Alan Wake 2.” To this, Alanko replied: “I noticed only two or three consecutive lines of the lyrics – about anywhere – were enough to surface the emotions.”

Alanko admitted he was surprised by this, as he isn’t one to be “easily shaken”. That said, the “honesty of it all stoned down all my defenses”, the composer wrote.

“It’s a thousand yard stare put into words. Damn brilliant.”

I am now hopeful that Alan Wake 2’s The Lake House DLC – which is currently slated to release this October – features some kind of musical scene akin to the base game’s Herald of Darkness section. This is, perhaps, unlikely, though, given Alanko said While the track is “not hidden”, he still worries “no one else will get the same emotions from That Track or if anyone will ever even hear it.”

“Ah well, life is a risk, but the thing is I had planned to deliver a final mix today, but I just _couldn’t_,” he closed.



As for what the upcoming DLC ​​is actually all about, Remedy has the following to say:

“The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret investigation… until something goes wrong.

“Explore the Lake House and embark on an adventure as the realities of the Pacific Northwest and the Dark Place collide again.”

The first of Alan Wake 2’s DLCs arrived earlier this year. Night Springs, as it is called, included a trio of ‘What if’ tales featuring familiar characters, such as Alan Wake 2’s biggest Alan Wake fan Rose the Waitress.