Alan Wake 2 it’s a metafictional game and probably not the easiest to fully understand. It also doesn’t help that it’s a sequel to a game released 13 years ago: many players may no longer remember what happened, especially when it comes to the smallest details. If you are among them, don’t be too hard on yourself because the director – Sam Lake – had to too use fan-created wikis to check all the details related to Alan Wake.

The information comes from an internal interview at Friends Per Second podcastduring which Sam Lake and Kyle Rowley – the co-directors of Alan Wake 2 – talked about how they managed to realize the plot of the horror game thirteen years after the first chapter.

“I want to officially thank all the wonderful fans who keep the Alan Wake wikis updated,” he said Lake. “I confess that I trust these people, I happened to think: ‘We said something about this in the original Alan Wake, but I can’t remember the details’”.

Interviewer Ralph ‘Skill Up’ Panebianco He added that the use of a fan-created wiki for the new game is very much in line with the meta-narrative elements of Alan Wake 2, and Sam Lake agreed.