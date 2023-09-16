The Finnish team Remedy has revealed that its next survival horror game for PS5, Alan Wake 2, will be the longest yet, lasting more than 20 hours. Creative director Sam Lake shared the respective length on the latest episode of Kinda Funny Games Daily, revealing that the studio has wanted to make its games longer for some time.

“So Control It was our longest game to date, and Alan Wake 2 It will be even longer than that, more than 20 hours,” he said.

Lake explained that Remedy felt pressure to extend play time due to the monetary value perspective that some consumers use when deciding to purchase a game. The longer a game is, the more value it has for some buyers. Sam Lake added that one way Alan Wake 2 has become longer is adding more value to the classic series thermal bottles. Now, they will function as the item you save your game with, just like in a classic game title. resident Evil.

Alan Wake 2 will be divided into two campaigns: one from the perspective of the recurring protagonist Alan Wake and a new character, the agent of the FBI Saga Anderson. The title will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC with Windows next October 27, 2023.

Via: Push Square

