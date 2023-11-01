A new video analysis arrives from Digital Foundry on Alan Wake 2this time dedicated to versions Xbox Series and the results are remarkable, with the game proving impressive on Microsoft platforms, with good results even on the smaller console and performance on the larger one proving better than PS5.

Digital Foundry’s clear statement is that the Xbox Series superior performance in both modes, both in Quality and in Performance, but in all this the gaming experience on Xbox Series S is also positive, despite it being an extremely demanding game for the hardware.

In general, the difference between Quality and Performance modes is reiterated: the first blocks the frame-rate at 30 fps by increasing a series of graphic parameters that are of a higher level, starting from the resolution.

In Performance mode we instead have 60 fps but at the cost of various reductions such as quality and quantity of details, texture filtering, volumetric light and more.

There resolution measured is practically the same between PS5 and Xbox Series

In Performance mode, Digital Foundry found that the Xbox Series 60 fps in a practically stable manner, with occasional drops, where PS5 remained in some areas around 50 fps, presenting less stability than the target.

Even in mode Quality, Xbox Series Loading times prove to be around 2 seconds slower, on average, on PS5.