Alan Wake 2 will be present at Gamescom 2023with a new presentation during theOpening Night Livethe event hosted by Geoff Keighley which will be broadcast on August 22 starting at 20.00, Italian time.

A few weeks after the gameplay trailer of Alan Wake 2 shown at the Summer Game Fest 2023, the new chapter of the series Remedy Entertainment will therefore be the protagonist of a new, interesting showcase in Cologne.

“Alan Wake is in his dark place…don’t miss the new reveal of Alan Wake 2 during Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live on August 22,” Geoff Keighley wrote in a Twitter post.