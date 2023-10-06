Alan Wake 2 will include a performance mode a 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox Seriesbut this is a feature announced only recently and IGN interviewed Thomas Puha, Communications Director of Remedy Entertainment, about it.

Puha explained that it was originally thought of aim only for 30 fps because of the type of experience the team was crafting but also to bring the highest possible visual quality to the screen and satisfy the demands of the technologies used for this project.

The announcement of Alan Wake 2’s 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series optimization that the team has had to accomplish in recent months.