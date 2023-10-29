The Finnish clothing company Makia teamed up with Remedy to create a clothing line high-end unisex streetwear inspired by Alan Wake 2. To celebrate the release of Remedy’s highly anticipated sequel, the “Cult Collection” of apparel “tells stories from the dark” and features jackets, hoodies, T-shirts and a beanie.

“There unisex streetwear collection draws inspiration from the nightmare world of Alan Wake and the enigmatic Cult of Tree present in the sequel”, explains the team on official site. “Featuring cult emblems and deer masks worn by cultists, the collection evokes the eerie, haunting atmosphere of a small town with a big secret.”

“The quality of all “Makia Alan Wake 2″ items is superb” wrote the director of communications at Remedy, Thomas Puha. “The workmanship is excellent. I’ve been wearing most of the collection for quite a while. It was something I had some control over in this project, so for me personally this collection is huge and a dream come true.”