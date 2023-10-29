The Finnish clothing company Makia teamed up with Remedy to create a clothing line high-end unisex streetwear inspired by Alan Wake 2. To celebrate the release of Remedy’s highly anticipated sequel, the “Cult Collection” of apparel “tells stories from the dark” and features jackets, hoodies, T-shirts and a beanie.
“There unisex streetwear collection draws inspiration from the nightmare world of Alan Wake and the enigmatic Cult of Tree present in the sequel”, explains the team on official site. “Featuring cult emblems and deer masks worn by cultists, the collection evokes the eerie, haunting atmosphere of a small town with a big secret.”
“The quality of all “Makia Alan Wake 2″ items is superb” wrote the director of communications at Remedy, Thomas Puha. “The workmanship is excellent. I’ve been wearing most of the collection for quite a while. It was something I had some control over in this project, so for me personally this collection is huge and a dream come true.”
Alan Wake 2, the latest news on the game
If you are more interested in the video game and less in non-gaming collaborations, we also point out that Alan Wake 2 has recently been updated. These are minor fixes available for PC and PS5, but which should make your trip easier and more enjoyable. For those who play on Xbox Series X|S, however, they will have to wait a little longer.
In the meantime you can redo your wardrobe with new Alan Wake 2 style clothes.
