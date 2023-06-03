Remedy released a new one today video diary on the development of Alan Wake 2especially focused on Saga Andersonthe new co-protagonist who will join Alan Wake in the story of this sequel and who will have a very important role.

Apparently, this is the first in a long series of video diaries that will allow us to discover many elements of Alan Wake 2, the new chapter in the series which is set to hit the market on October 17 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X |S.

The first episode focuses on the creation of Saga Anderson and the characteristics of the character.

The woman immediately captured the attention precisely for her central role in the events of Alan Wake 2, representing the second playable character and thus introducing an element of novelty compared to the original. As reported by Remedy, the inclusion of two characters as protagonists opens the door to “two worlds” parallelwhich in fact also symbolize the different situations of the couple.

“Dualism” and “echo” are recurring elements in Alan Wake 2, with the stories of the protagonists that are intertwined and interconnected even if take place remotely. The part of Saga Anderson, according to reports from the developers, is partly inspired by the HBO TV series “True Detective”, whose atmospheres actually seem to transpire from some elements of the presentation trailer, at least for the first season .

Apparently, Anderson will be the one to explore Bright Falls, while Alan Wake will mainly move in a different setting that does not seem to be precisely defined yet by Remedy, which could correspond to the Dark place at Lake Cauldron, where he would remain for 13 years, struggling with terrible nightmares.