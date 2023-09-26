In fact, it is since the time of Control’s AWE expansion that Sam Lake and his collaborators have revealed that Alan Wake, Saga Anderson and Jesse Faden they live in the same reality and can therefore interact with each other.

The Remedy Connected Universe is the narrative universe in which the characters created by the Finnish development team move, and IGN has published an interesting video diary which illustrates its peculiarities, as well as the way in which it will influence the events of Alan Wake 2 .

Over to Sam Lake

The protagonist of the new video diary is Sam Lake himself, who will try to explain to us how Alan Wake 2 will reconnect to the previous works of Remedy Entertainment, not only the already well-known Control but also in some way… Max Payne.

We will have the opportunity to discover all these interconnections and the many secrets that the developers will certainly put into the Alan Wake 2 campaign next October 27when the game will finally make its debut in the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

