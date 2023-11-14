Remedy released the trailer with press quotes international for Alan Wake 2which reminds us of the extremely warm reception from industry critics and the large number of perfect scores achieved by survival horror.

Just yesterday Alan Wake 2 obtained a nomination for the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards 2023, which in itself is a noteworthy achievement considering that we are experiencing a memorable year full of very high quality games.

Strong of one narrative and a technical sector of the highest level, Remedy’s latest effort has received excellent ratings from the press. We spoke extensively about the game’s merits in our review of Alan Wake 2, however also highlighting some limitations from a gameplay point of view which in our opinion distance it from absolute excellence.