Alan Wake 2 will be shown today at 18.00 by IGN with a new video Of gameplay which will include eleven minutes of unseen in-game sequences for the highly anticipated survival horror game developed by Remedy Entertainment.

Specifically, the footage will be taken from one of the first missions of the campaign and will put us in charge of agent Saga Anderson, the second playable character of Alan Wake 2 who will try to help the original protagonist to escape from his dark prison.