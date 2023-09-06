Alan Wake 2 will be shown today at 18.00 by IGN with a new video Of gameplay which will include eleven minutes of unseen in-game sequences for the highly anticipated survival horror game developed by Remedy Entertainment.
Specifically, the footage will be taken from one of the first missions of the campaign and will put us in charge of agent Saga Anderson, the second playable character of Alan Wake 2 who will try to help the original protagonist to escape from his dark prison.
A sequel that has been awaited for thirteen years
When it was announced, with a trailer at The Game Awards 2021, Alan Wake 2 unleashed the enthusiasm of fans of the series, who had literally been waiting for over a decade for this to arrive sequel.
The formula is no longer that of the original Alan Wake and tends more to modern survival horror, along the lines of the Resident Evil remakes, but it is a novelty that no one has considered negative, on the contrary: the current approach promises a greater experience, both in terms of play and narrative .
