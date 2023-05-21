Alan Wake 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and fans can’t wait to find out when they can get their hands on it. For now, at an official level, there is no information, but the voice actor of Alan Wake – Matthew Porretta – he let slip some information about it: the month of release would be October 2023.

The whole thing was shared during an interview with the team of podcast Monsters, Madness and Magic. Precisely in episode 192 available hereat 16:50, Matthew Porretta says that Alan Wake 2 should be released in October 2023.

As always, we repeat that this is not an official communication. Porretta is the voice actor of Alan Wake, but does not represent Remedy Entertainment so we cannot consider his words as certain. Even assuming that the information is correct, it must be remembered that the release date could change. There is also the possibility that Porretta has shared (by mistake) information that is no longer up-to-date and accurate.

In other words, don’t rely too much on what the voice actor of Alan Wake 2 said. October seems anyway a credible month for a game like Alan Wake 2. It’s a peak month for video games and many big AAAs opt for that.

We also recall that Remedy has already confirmed that the game will arrive in 2023 and that there will be no delays. It’s possible we’ll find out more about this at one of our upcoming gaming events, such as the PlayStation Showcase, Xbox Showcase, or one of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest events.