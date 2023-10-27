IGN published a gameplay videos with i first 14 minutes of the campaign Alan Wake 2the long-awaited sequel available starting today on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
The sequences, which kick off the fascinating story that we also talked about in the review of Alan Wake 2, show a mysterious man emerging from Cauldron Lake and being joined by strange masked guys. Attention: these are not scenes suitable for an impressionable audience.
A feast for the eyes
As confirmed by Digital Foundry’s technical analysis, Alan Wake 2 raises the bar on both PC and console, giving us a visual sector of great impact: a real feast for the eyes.
Of course, all this has a price: the PC requirements of Alan Wake 2 are clear and on PS5 and Xbox SeriesFSR 2.0 aggressively within both available graphics modes.
