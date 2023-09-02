Remedy has published a behind the scenes videos Of Alan Wake 2 in which the development team unveils more details on the Dark placethe dark reality that lies beneath Cauldron Lake where the series’ ill-fated lead writer has been trapped for years.

According to the details shared by the creative director Sam Lake and associates, the Dark Place is an “echo” of the New York imagined by the protagonist for the series of thriller novels “Alex Casey” written by him. Here there will be many narrative elements and characters will also appear in some way connected to his books.

Several graffiti will also appear in the New York of the Dark Place, partly inspired by those of the 70s and 80s but modified to offer a sense of unease. Furthermore, the development team states that by looking closely at them, it will be possible to notice that each of them “has something to say to the player”.