For those who don’t know, the Dark place it is an “echo” of the New York imagined by the protagonist for the “Alex Casey” series of thriller novels he wrote and in which he remained trapped inside for years. Here there will be many narrative elements and characters somehow connected to his books will also appear, such as Detective Casey himself, the protagonist of today’s film.

A new one arrives via the IGN YouTube channel gameplay videos Of Alan Wake 2 which shows the meeting between the protagonist Alan and the character of his invention Alex Casey .

He looks like Max Payne, but he’s Detective Alex Casey… not the FBI one though!

Detective Alex Casey is played by Remedy’s creative director Sam Lakewho in the past also lent his face to the character of Max Payne.

The interesting thing is that in Alan Wake 2 two “Alex Casey”s will appear and both will be physically identical. One is the one we saw in today’s video and it is the detective protagonist of the thriller novels “Alex Casey” written by Alan Wake himself. The other, however, is an FBI agent and colleague of Saga Anderson, the other protagonist of the game, and is also mentioned in one of the documents of the AWE expansion of Control, another title created by Remedy.

“The version of Casey in the Dark Place, the character who comes to life from the Wake books, who is not exactly the FBI agent Casey from Saga, is tougher and definitely draws on the same inspirations and my love for noir as Max Payne, including clothing reminiscent of Brad Pitt’s character in the neo-noir film Se7en,” explained Sam Lake.

Let’s assume that the existence of two Alex Caseys is not a coincidence at all, but to discover the truth behind this mystery we just have to wait for the release of Alan Wake 2, set for October 27, 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.