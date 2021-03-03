The 18-year-old Alan Velasco, recently recovered from a soleus injury, is projected to be one of the keys in Julio César Falcioni’s team. Emerged from the Inferiors of Independiente, he returned to add minutes last Saturday and did it in a good way, in the 1-0 victory against Gimnasia. But this Wednesday bad news came to Avellaneda: Velasco tested positive for Covid-19.

The 10 del Rojo was tested on the Friday before the meeting, and now it will have to perform another PCR to confirm the first diagnosis. If he tests positive again, the footballer would miss Friday’s match against Newell’s (5/3), and his debut for Copa Argentina next Wednesday, against Villa Miter (10/3).

The club reported the news via Twitter: “Alan Velasco tested positive for COVID-19 in rapid tests prior to Friday’s game. It is already isolated and a PCR study will be carried out to confirm the diagnosis in the next few hours ”.

Falcioni comes to recover Fabricio Bustos and Lucas Rodríguez, who had also been isolated with coronavirus. Now, the attacker fell to give the coach more headaches.

Although Independiente is in fourth position in group B of the Argentine championship and has just won the last two games by the minimum, the performance of those led by Falcioni is not as expected, so the presence of a player like Velasco is crucial. in the starting team.

To play against Newell’s on Friday at 7.15pm, the coach tried Sebastián Sosa; Fabricio Bustos, Sergio Barreto, Alan Franco, Juan Insaurralde and Gastón Togni; Domingo Blanco and Lucas González; Sebastián Palacios, Silvio Romero and Jonathan Menéndez.

In this way, González would replace the torn Pablo Hernández and the recovered Lucas Romero and Lucas Rodríguez would return to the call but to go to the substitute bench.

